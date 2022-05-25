New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Controversy once again erupted over Rahul Gandhi's trip to the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday after reports emerged that the former Congress president did not take the "clearance" from the government for his visit.

Quoting top sources, news agency ANI reported that Rahul had not sought political clearance for his visit, skipping the due procedure. The report said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha, who also attended the function in which Rahul Gandhi was participating, had all required permissions.

However, Congress dismissed the reports about Rahul's visit with party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala coming in his defence, saying MPs don't need political clearance.

"MP’s don’t need political clearance from PM or Govt, unless they are part of Official Delegation. Pl don’t blindly follow the PMO what’sapp suggestions sent to TV channels," he tweeted.

Rahul visited London earlier this month where he met British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is known for his anti-India views. This caused a controversy in India with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asking how long Rahul can go on against his own country.

"Jeremy is known for his visceral dislike for India, advocates Kashmir's secession and is unequivocally anti-Hindu," BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted. "Gandhi has finally found his overseas collaborator, who denigrates India with the same impunity as him."

Congress' reacted to BJP's remarks and said political leaders have met in the past and will meet in the future other leaders having divergent and opposite views. "Am amazed as to how dearest friends in TV Media have to bend over backwards to serve the idiotic agenda of Government and ilk of Kapil Mishra," Surjewala had said.

"Rahul Gandhi taking a picture with a person with whom we hold divergent views is neither a crime nor an act of terror as is being made out. If this is the criteria, our media friends should also debate - Why did PM take Nirav Modi to Davos and about their common photos? What about video of PM addressing Mehul Choksi as “Hamare Mehul Bhai” in a public function," he asked.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma