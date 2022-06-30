Maharashtra Political Crisis: Devendra Fadnavis Set To Return As CM, Eknath Shinde May Become Deputy CM

Devendra Fadnavis is set to return as Chief Minister of Maharashtra following the resignation of friend-turned-foe Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the floor test in the state legislative assembly.

Thackeray's resignation came moments after the Supreme Court refused to stay Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

"I am also quitting as member of Legislative Council," Thackeray said, adding that he is not interested "in playing the numbers' game".

Thackeray's government was reduced to a minority following Eknath Shinde's revolt, who claims to have the support of 50 MLAs - 39 from Shiv Sena and rest independents.

His resignation has opened the doors for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the single-largest party in the 288-member assembly with 106 MLAs, to stake claim to form the government in Maharashtra with support from the Shinde faction, independents, and other smaller parties.

"Fadnavis always used to say that he will return to the House. Now, it's time. He will come back as the chief minister of Maharashtra," BJP MLA Nitesh Rane was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

SHINDE TO BE DEPUTY CM?

Shinde, whose rebellion led to the fall of the MVA government, will likely be offered the position of Deputy Chief Minister by the BJP, according to multiple media reports.

Besides, many leaders from his camp - including Sandeepan Bumare, Deepak Kasarkar, Dadaji Bhuse, Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, and Shambhuraje Desai - may get ministerial berths in the new government.

"Shinde’s revolt now is similar to Ajit Pawar’s revolt in 2019. Pawar had taken the oath as deputy chief minister and was assured a sizable number of ministerial berths. The Shinde group is expected to get a maximum of 12 berths, similar to what the Shiv Sena was given during Fadnavis government until 2019," Hindustan Times quoted a senior BJP leader as saying.

"Shiv Sena, which had 63 members in the lower house then, was given just five berths of ministers and seven of minister of state level after tight negotiations for days. The Shinde group may not be more than 45 members in size and thus, is unlikely to get more than what Sena got in 2014," the BJP leader said.