Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: A war of words once again broke out between former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday after the former claimed that the latter has "underworld links" with 1993 Mumbai bomb blast convicts. Addressing a press conference, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader claimed that Malik allegedly purchased land from convicts at rates cheaper than the market, asking whether the deal was sealed to "save prime land from being forfeited under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) law".

"You are doing business with conspirators behind dealings. I have found six properties and out of those, four have a direct 100 per cent underworld link. I will give these documents proving this to the competent authority for inquiry," news agency ANI quoted Fadnavis as saying. "Also, I will give these documents to NCP chief Sharad Pawar ji. Pawar saheb should become aware of what his ministers have done".

However, Malik wasted no time in hitting back at the former Maharashtra Chief Minister and threatened to drop a "hydrogen bomb" at him on Wednesday. "I will drop a hydrogen bomb tomorrow in connection with Devendra Fadnavis. I will expose Devendra Fadnavis' underworld links," ANI quoted Malik as saying.

Both Malik and Fadnavis have been engaged in a war of words since the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a surprise raid at an alleged rave party on a cruise ship near Mumbai and arrested Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. It is noteworthy to mention that Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was also arrested by the NCB in January this year.

Meanwhile, Malik on Tuesday had tweeted a picture of Fadnavis' wife Amruta with an alleged drug peddler. Later, he also posted a similar photograph of Fadnavis with another drug dealer. However, Fadnavis then had said that he would reveal the "underworld links" of Malik after Diwali and share them with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

"Nawab Malik and his family members were part of a company which purchased land in Kurla (area of Mumbai) at a very low rate by making some fictitious documents. There are four such land purchase deals where I can firmly say that Malik has entered into land deals with the underworld," he had said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma