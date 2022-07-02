Devendra Fadnavis' Absence At Maharashtra BJP's Celebration Sparks Buzz

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' conspicuous absence from a celebration held at the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters following the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has sparked a buzz in the political arena.

The BJP had organised a program on Friday to celebrate its return to power in Maharashtra. However, the celebrations were muted after Fadnavis, who played a key role in MVA's collapse, skipped the event. Not only Fadnavis, even his close aides like Pravin Darekar, Sanjay Kute, Girish Mahajan, and Prasad Lad did not attend the celebrations.

Later, it was revealed that Fadnavis - who will also skip the BJP's national executive meeting in Hyderabad - was busy holding meetings at his residence ahead of the two-day special session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

"He has spoken with our national leaders and informed them about the situation here. He would not attend the Hyderabad meeting as dates overlap with the legislature session," news agency PTI quoted a close aide of Fadnavis as saying.

Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister, played a key role in BJP success in the Rajya Sabha elections and the Maharashtra legislative council (MLC) polls. Many political pundits consider that the MVA's collapse was his brainchild.

However, after the BJP and Eknath Shinde faction staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra, Fadnavis refused to be a party of the new cabinet. He only reveresed his decision after BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah requested him to accept the post of deputy Chief Minister.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Fadnavis was in the loop all along and aware of the developments taking place in Maharashtra, adding that he accepted the post of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra to honour the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Devendra was aware of every development that was happening in Maharashtra and without him and his sharp political acumen this could not have really happened. Therefore, it is too far-fetched to say that Fadnavis was not kept in the loop," ANI quoted sources as saying.

They further said that nobody in the BJP knew that Fadnavis would announce that he will not be part of the government, adding that "no such instruction" was given to him.

"Fadnavis has been a top administrator and an upright leader therefore he would be a huge addition to the government and the moment the party realized that he had made a surprise announcement he was asked to reconsider his decision within a couple of hours," the sources told ANI.