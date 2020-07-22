New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging "despicable attempts" to topple his government through horse-trading. In his letter, the Rajasthan Chief Minister has named PM Modi's own Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some "over-ambitious leaders" of his own party for being involved in the "conspiracy".

"Saving lives is our priority amid the pandemic. Even at such times, attempts to topple the government are being made. In these attempts, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some ambitious leaders of my party are involved," Gehlot wrote.

Written a letter to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/P2TnSoa0Cu — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 22, 2020

The Rajasthan chief minister, who is facing a revolt from his now sacked deputy Sachin Pilot, said that the attempt to bring down the Congress government in the state was an insult of people's mandate and an open violation of constitutional values. He also cited the examples of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, the two states where Congress governments were toppled by the BJP following the internal revolt.

"For some time, attempts are being made to destablise democratically elected governments. This is an insult to the mandate and open violation of constitutional values. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are examples of this," the Rajasthan CM said.

He said that at a time when the priority should be to save lives and livelihoods, the Centre has become "main conspirator in toppling a state government."

"I don't know how much you know about this or whether you are being misled. History will also not forgive those who are complicit in these plots," he said.

Gehlot has alleged that his deputy Sachin Pilot is trying to topple his government with the help of the BJP. The Congress has also populated leaked audiotapes purportedly featuring Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and a now sacked Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma conserving about their plan to topple the government.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma