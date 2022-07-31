'Desh Bachao, Desh Banao': Akhilesh Yadav's Big Plan To Strengthen SP In Purvanchal Ahead Of 2024 LS Polls

Following the Samajwadi Party's drubbing in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 and the Lok Sabha by-polls in Azamgarh and Rampur, Akhilesh Yadav has started preparing the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Akhilesh, 49, has also prepared a plan to rebuild the SP in Uttar Pradesh, especially in the Purvanchal region.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Akhilesh will start a padayatra from Ghazipur on August 9 on the occasion of August Kranti to gather support for the party. The 'Desh Bachao, Desh Banao' march will continue till October 27 and will pass through Ballia, Mau, Jaunpur, Bhadohi, and Varanasi.

The party has directed Abhishek Yadav to organise the march in eastern Uttar Pradesh through which it aims to make people aware about the Bharatiya Janata Party's "failure" to deliver on its promises.

In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh polls, the SP won 111 seats in the 403-member legislative assembly. It's ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), meanwhile, bagged 33 and 19 seats, respectively.

However, this was not enough to stop Yogi Adityanath-led BJP, which bagged 255 seats to retain power for a second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh. Later, the SP suffered another setback after it lost the by-elections in its bastion Rampur and Azamgarh.

Following this, Akhilesh held multiple meetings with top SP leaders in a bid to strengthen the party in the Purvanchal region. Later, he decided to hold the 'Desh Bachao Desh Banao' march from August 9 to October 27.

"To make people aware of the ideals of Ram Manohar Lohia, SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and the party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav, on the occasion of August Kranti on August 9, a march will be started from the district office of the party in Ghazipur," the SP said in a letter.

"On August 27, the march will reach Ballia, and on September 8, it will be held in Mau, and on September 15, it will be held in Azamgarh, and on October 3, it will be in Jaunpur, and on October 14 in Bhadohi, and on October 19, it will reach Varanasi and then conclude in the district on October 27, which will be the end of the first phase of the march," it said.