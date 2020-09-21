New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Taking strict action against the Opposition for creating ruckus in the Parliament on Sunday over the farm bills, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suspended eight MPs including Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’ Brien and Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh for one week.

Those suspended by the Chairman included Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim.

Naidu called Sunday's session as a "bad day" for the Rajya Sabha when members came to the Well of the House. He said that the members threw papers, wrenched mics away and "physically threatened" Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh.

"It pained to see what happened in the House yesterday. Climbing on to bench, dancing in the House, throwing rule book at deputy speaker are conducts unbecoming of members. Deputy chairman physically threatened and could have been harmed, but for timely intervention by marshals," said Naidu.

"Deputy chairman consistently requested members to go back to the seat for division of votes to take place, but request was not heeded," he added.

The decision came after the BJP moved a motion seeking strong action against those accused of unruly behaviour in the House during the passage of two farm bills.

The Rajya Sabha on Sunday witnessed unruly scenes with members throwing papers at Harivansh, who was presiding the House during the passage of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

Opposition members were seen standing on officials' tables and even broke the mike in front of the chair as they alleged that their demand for a division of votes on their motion to refer the legislation to a select committee was overruled.

The bills were passed through voice votes amid the din caused by opposition protests.

Later, 12 opposition parties gave a notice for a no-confidence motion against Harivansh over the manner in which the bills were passed in the House after he overruled their pleas for an adjournment of the proceedings. The parties included Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, CPI, CPI(M), Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, National Conference, DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Thawarchand Gehlot and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi held a press conference to hit out at opposition members, with Singh asserting that such conduct was not expected in a healthy democracy.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta