New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to resolve the farmers' issue at the earliest and resume dialogue with the protesting farmers, who were agitating against the Centre's three farm laws since last 10 months. Channi also asked the Prime Minister to withdraw the three laws to resolve the issue. This will be Channi's first meeting with Modi after the senior Congress leader took oath as Punjab chief minister recently.

"I asked the PM to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. I demanded that the three laws should be withdrawn", Channi said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Channi also said that he has called for early resolution of the farmers' agitation. The prime minister has said he also wanted it to end and is working towards it, the chief minister said. Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders against the three farm laws since November last year and have been demanding the legislations be repealed.

He also urged the prime minister to resume talks with the protesting farmers, "because I feel the matter can only be resolved through dialogue". "I have urged him (prime minister) that the three laws should be scrapped. I have told him that Punjab's economy is agriculture driven and Punjab can only progress if our farmers and farm labourers are happy," the chief minister said.

Channi said that he has also told the prime minister that Punjab is suffering because of the farmers' agitation and the state has always fought for the country and “our people have sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle and for the unity of the country”.

During his meeting with Modi, Channi called for immediately starting the procurement of paddy in Punjab, which has been delayed this time to October 10. "I have urged the prime minister to end this agitation over the three farm laws. He listened to me intently and said he also wants a solution to this problem and is working in this direction," Channi said.

Asked on Navjot Singh Sidhu's issues with him and whether they have been resolved, Channi evaded the question. "I met the prime minister for the first time after becoming the chief minister. It was also a courtesy call. This was the first meeting and hence, there was no agenda as such. But still I have raised three issues with him" Channi said.

The Punjab chief minister on Thursday had urged the Centre to withdraw its letter on postponing the paddy procurement in the state from October 1. Paddy procurement usually commences from October 1. Channi had sought the prime minister's personal intervention in advising the ministry concerned to withdraw its letter forthwith, allowing the state to start paddy procurement from October 1 instead of October 11.

(With Agencies Inputs)

