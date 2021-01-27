Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of inciting violence in the farmers protest and said that the part is desperate as it is losing elections one after the other.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Centre on Wednesday condemned the unprecedented violence in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day and said that the country will not tolerate the insult of the national flag at the Red Fort.

"The manner in which there was violence in Delhi yesterday, the more it is condemned, the less it is. Action should be against all of those who instigated others. India won't tolerate the manner in which the Tricolour was insulted at the Red Fort," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

He further accused the Congress of inciting violence in the farmers protest and said that the part is desperate as it is losing elections one after the other.

"Congress constantly tried to instigate farmers' agitation. When some farmer leaders had said on 26th that it's final match, then Punjab government should have monitored the tractors leaving from the state and made preventive arrests of habitual criminals," said Javadekar while addressing the media.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the minister said that he was not only supporting the farmers' protest, but also inciting them for violence.

"Rahul Gandhi wasn't only supporting protest but also instigating. It was the same during CAA, Congress holds rallies, they instigate people to take to streets and agitation begins next day. It happened during this agitation too. They instigated farmers," Javadekar said.

"Congress is desperate, they are losing elections. Communists are in the same condition, so they are looking for new friendships in Bengal. They want to stoke disturbance in the country anyhow," he added.

The national capital witnessed violent clashes between protesters and police during the tractor parade by farmers on the Republic Day to press their demand of repealing three new agri laws.

Delhi Police said 394 of its personell were injured were injured while 30 police vehicles were damaged in the violence. As many as 25 FIRs have been registered so far and over 200 people have been detained. Six farmer union leaders have also been named in the FIRs.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta