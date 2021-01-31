The Delhi unit of the Congress party has passed a resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the president of the party again with immediate effect

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi unit of the Congress party has passed a resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the president of the party again with immediate effect. The resolution was passed unanimously in a meeting attended by senior leaders at the PCC office in the national capital.

"Rahul ji is the only one who can inspire Congress workers. All his predictions are coming true, from farmers issue to ills of GST. He has shown his leadership ability. So we passed the resolution to make his Congress president against," Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Chaudhary, who proposed the resolution, told news agency ANI after the move.

The development comes days after the Congress Working Committee approved holding of internal elections to elect a new party president after the Assembly Polls in five states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Quoting sources, news agency PTI had reported that the Central Election Authority has proposed the holding of polls for electing the president on May 29.

Gandhi, a Member of Parliament from the Wayanad, had resigned from the post of Congress president after Congress party's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi has served as an interim president since then.

