Manohar Lal Khattar accused Punjab CM of inciting the farmers with “deception and propaganda” and putting their lives at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The ‘Delhi Chalo’ march call by protesting farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday to protest against the Centre’s farm laws led to a war to words between the chief ministers of the two states.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar trained guns at his Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh, accusing him of inciting the farmers with “deception and propaganda” and putting their lives at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Time for your Lies, Deception and Propaganda is over - let the people see your real face. Please stop putting the lives of people in danger during the Corona pandemic. I urge you to not play with the lives of the people - atleast avoid cheap politics during the time of pandemic,” Khattar tweeted.

In another tweet, Khattar said that he tried to reach out to Singh but the latter decided to “stay unreachable”.

“I've been trying to reach out to you for the last 3 days but sadly you decided to stay unreachable - is this how serious you are for farmer's issues? You're only tweeting and running away from talks, Why?” he tweeted.

“.@capt_amarinder ji, I've said it earlier and I'm saying it again, I'll leave politics if there'll be any trouble on the MSP - therefore, please stop inciting innocent farmers,” Khattar added.

Khattar remarks came after Singh condemned the Haryana government's "forcible" attempts to stop farmers from marching to Delhi in protest against the Central farm laws.

Urging the ML Khattar government to allow the agitated farmers to pass through the national highway to take their voice to Delhi peacefully, Singh questioned the need to stop them from proceeding.

Haryana has completely sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state for their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's farm laws.

“Why is @mlkhattar govt in Haryana stopping the farmers from moving to Delhi? The tyrannical use of brute force against peacefully protesting farmers is totally undemocratic & unconstitutional,” said Singh in a tweet.

He said farmers have been peacefully protesting in Punjab against the farm laws for two months.

“Why is Haryana govt provoking them by resorting to force? Don't the farmers have the right to pass peacefully through a public highway?", Singh asked.

The Haryana Police on Thursday used water cannons and tear gas to disperse a group of farmers from Punjab who allegedly tried to jump police barricades to enter Haryana as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

The Punjab chief minister said it was a “sad irony” that the constitutional right of farmers were being “oppressed” on the Constitution Day. "It's a sad irony that on #ConstitutionDay2020 the constitutional right of farmers is being oppressed in this manner. Let them pass @mlkhattar ji, don't push them to the brink. Let them take their voice to Delhi peacefully," Singh said.

He also appealed to the BJP to direct the Manohar Lal Khattar led government not to indulge in “strong arm tactics” against the farmers. "Urge @BJP4India to direct their state governments not to indulge in such strong-arm tactics against the farmers. The hands that feed the nation deserve to be held, not pushed aside,” he said.

Farmers are marching towards Delhi to protest the Centre's new farm laws.

Protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The government has maintained that farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

