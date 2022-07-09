'Decision On Maha Cabinet Expansion By Next Week': CM Shinde After Meeting Shah, Nadda

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, who met BJP chief JP Nadda today to discuss cabinet expansion and seat-sharing, on Saturday exudes confidence about completing his tenure as the CM and said that he will also win the next Assembly elections in the state in alliance with the BJP. Shinde also said that the final decision regarding his cabinet expansion will be taken in Mumbai next week.

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis by his side, Shinde attacked the previous MVA regime in Maharashtra and said that the existence of MLAs had come under threat during the previous state government led by Uddhav Thackeray. He also lauded the BJP-Shiv Sena's "natural" alliance and said that the state could only move ahead under this alliance.

"The existence of our MLAs came under threat under the MVA govt, back then we couldn't speak that's why we took the step. It's only the natural alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena that can take Maharashtra ahead", Eknath Shinde said after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind and BJP leaders JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh.

Shinde also dismissed his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray's call for mid-term elections, asserting the state government was strong and enjoyed the support of 164 MLAs in the house of 288 while the opposition had just 99 legislators. The new Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra won the floor test earlier last week by a 164-99 margin, proving his government's majority and cementing his position as chief minister of the state and the leader of the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, when asked about the BJP cadre being unhappy over his "demotion" to the post of deputy chief minister, said that on the contrary, the party workers were happy that the "injustice" done to them in 2019 has been rectified.

Fadnavis further said that it was on the party orders that he accepted the post of deputy CM as it was the need of the party. "My party made me the CM earlier, now as per the need of the party, we have abided by the party's decision," Fadnavis said.

"The BJP workers were happy as natural allies BJP and Shiv Sena have formed government, unseating the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Eknath Shinde is our leader and CM. We'll work under him. The injustice was undone and our natural alliance was revived", he added.

Shinde and Fadnavis, who arrived in the national capital on Friday night, met President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief J P Nadda today. Earlier, the Maharashtra chief minister and his deputy had lengthy deliberations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during which the broad contours of the power-sharing arrangement were learnt to have been finalised.

In Maharashtra, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the new government have been sworn in while the rest of the ministers are to be sworn in. As per reports, more than a dozen people of the Shinde camp can be made ministers. Current eight ministers of the Uddhav government had joined his rebellion along with Shinde. In such a situation, all of them can be made ministers once again.



(With Agencies Inputs)