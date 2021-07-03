This comes a day after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from his position to avoid a "constitutional crisis" in the hilly state.

Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: Ending the week-long political crisis in Uttarakhand ahead of next year's assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appointed Pushkar Singh Dhami as its legislature party leader, clearing his way to become the 11th chief minister of the hilly state.

"My party has appointed a common worker, son of an ex-serviceman, who was born in Pithoragarh to serve the state. We'll work together for people's welfare. We accept the challenge of serving people with the help of others, in a short time span," Dhami was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes a day after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from his position to avoid a "constitutional crisis" in the hilly state. Rawat was sworn-in as chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 10 after Trivendra Singh Rawat was asked by the BJP to step down from his position.

"I want to thank the party leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, and a host of other senior leaders for assigning me key responsibilities as the state unit president, a Lok Sabha MP and the chief minister of the state," Rawat said after his resignation.

Following Rawat's resignation, nearly half a dozen names -- including Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat -- had resurfaced for the top role in Uttarakhand. Several BJP leaders had also suggested the name of former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, saying it will be safe to reinstate him as he has the experience of being at the helm.

However, Rawat had refused reports of becoming the chief minister again, saying he is not a party of that race. "Neither was I part of the race earlier, nor today. The legislative party leader will be elected at the meeting today," he said while speaking to ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma