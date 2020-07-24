Rajasthan Crisis: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused Governor Kalraj Mishra of being under pressure to not call a state assembly session. Gehlot's statement came just moments after the High Court provided relief to Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs, ordering a "status quo" till Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what comes as another relief for sacked Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs, the High Court on Friday ordered maintaining status quo till Monday on the disqualification notices sent to them by the Speaker.

Pilot and the rebel MLAs supporting him had moved the high court against the disqualification notices sent by Speaker CP Joshi after they did not attend the two party meetings called by the Congress.

The high court also admitted a petition filed by the 19 dissident MLAs to include the Centre in the list of respondents to their petition. The application for impleadment was moved on the grounds that the constitutional amendment is under challenge and, therefore, the Union of India is a necessary party now.

Following the two setbacks from the Supreme and High Court, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the Governor today seeking Assembly session to hold a floor test.

On Thursday, Gehlot had said that an assembly session will be called soon and his government will prove its majority. He hoped that some of the dissident MLAs, who are led by sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, will also attend the session when it is called “very soon”.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday refused to restrain the Rajasthan High Court from passing order on a plea of rebel lawmakers and said it would be subject to the outcome of petition before the apex court.

Observing that “voice of dissent” in a democracy cannot be shut down, the apex court refused to accept the request of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi to either stay the matter pending before the high court or transfer it to the apex court.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was hearing an appeal filed by Joshi against the high court's direction asking him to defer the disqualification proceedings till July 24.

The apex court, which heard the matter through video-conferencing, said that issue raised in the plea filed by the Speaker required “prolonged hearing” as it involved “larger question” related to the democracy and how it will survive.

“As the high court has already heard the matter after prolonged arguments and reserved the order, we are not staying the passing of the order, however, whatever order is passed, shall be ultimately subject to the outcome of this petition,” the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, said and fixed the matter for hearing on July 27.

“The case requires prolonged hearing so as to decide the question of jurisdiction. However, prayer is made that the high court should not pass an order on which it has heard the matter and reserved the order,” the bench said in its order.

