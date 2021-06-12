Though Banerjee, who joined the BJP in January this year, dismissed reports of him rejoining the TMC, calling his meet with Ghosh a "courtesy call", it has created a buzz in Bengal politics.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Hinting at a possible 'gharwapis', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajib Banerjee on Saturday met Trinamool Congress' West Bengal secretary Kunal Ghosh at his residence in Kolkata, a day after the exit of Mukul Roy from the saffron party.

"I came for a courtesy meeting. There is no politics in this. There were no such talks. I am still in Bharatiya Janata Party," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"All that I have written on Facebook, I believe in. The things I didn't like, I wrote about them," he added.

Notably, Rajib, along with Mukul Roy and Shamik Bhattacharya, had recently skipped the BJP's meet of the West Bengal unit that had sparked a buzz in state politics.

Later, the BJP had issued a clarification over the issue, saying Rajib could not attend the meeting due to personal reasons. The party also said that Roy had skipped the meeting because his wife is COVID-19 positive and hospitalised while Shamik recently lost his father.

Several TMC leaders had left the party and joined the BJP just before the beginning of the assembly elections in West Bengal. However, many of them are mulling returning to the TMC after Mamata Banerjee returned to power with a landslide victory in the state polls.

However, Banerjee has refused to take back those TMC politicians and workers who left the party to join the BJP just before the assembly polls.

"Trinamool will welcome everybody who is sober and gentle. But there are some people who betrayed the party before the elections and badmouthed the Trinamool leaders. They are betrayers, and the party will never accept them," Banerjee said after Mukul Roy rejoined the TMC.

The BJP lost the West Bengal polls 2021 but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats in the 294-member state assembly. The TMC, on the other hand, registered a landslide victory winning 213 seats.

