Ahmedabad | Jagran Politics Desk: Day after the stupendous performance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in assembly elections of four states (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a massive roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The roadshow, which started from Gujarat airport to Kamalam (BJP's office), is significant as assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state later this year.

"Leaving for Gujarat, where I will be attending various programmes today and tomorrow. At 4 PM today, will address a Panchayat Mahasammelan, where several representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions will attend," PM Modi said in a tweet before leaving for Gujarat.

During his two-day visit to Gujarat, which is his home state, the Prime Minister will address the 'Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan' that will be attended by more than one lakh Panchayati Raj representatives from across the state.

Later on Saturday, he will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the country. PM Modi will also address the first convocation of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) as Chief Guest and declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh.

Assembly elections in Gujarat, PM Modi's home state, will be held later this year, but the dates are yet to be declared. Gujarat is considered to be the bastion of the BJP, which holds the power in the state since 1998. Last year, the state saw a change in its top leadership after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his position suddenly.

Later, Bhupendra Patel, MLA from Ghatlodia, was sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Patel belongs to the Patidar sub-group and his elevation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat is key to BJP's plans to woo the Kadva Patidar community in the state.

