New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has decided to postpone the recommendation of the party's youth wing to make 65 years the retirement age for its leaders till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The recommendation, proposed by Congress Youth Committee, was accepted by party chief Sonia Gandhi during its three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan's Udaipur. However, according to ANI, the recommendation has caused an uproar in Congress.

It should be noted that several senior Congress leaders like Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Digvijay Singh, P Chidambaram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Pawan Bansal are all above 65 years of age. Even Sonia Gandhi is above 65.

During the discussions, Congress leaders decided to postpone the recommendation as "it would be a bad idea to take such a decision in hurry". The recommendation, Congress decided, would be implemented gradually after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to ANI.

Congress, however, has agreed to bring several reforms in the party to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024. It has decided to launch a "Bharat Jodo" campaign from Kanyakumari to Kashmir from October 2 to reach out at the grassroots.

The grand old party has also adopted the "Nav Sankalp" declaration in which it decided to herald path-breaking changes like putting a cap of five years on leaders holding a particular post, allocating 50 percent of the posts in the organisation to those below 50 years of age and calling for fixing of retirement age for those in Parliament, state legislatures and other elected posts.

"We will overcome. That is our determination. That is our Nav Sankalp (new resolution). The Congress will have a new uday (dawn). That is our Nav Sankalp," said Sonia Gandhi at the conclusion of the Chintan Shivir.

"I have also decided to have an advisory group drawn from the CWC that would meet regularly under my chairpersonship to discuss and deliberate upon political issues and challenges before our party. Of course, we do have the CWC that meets from time to time and that will continue."

"The new group is not, however, a collective decision-making body but will help me get the benefit of the vast experience of senior colleagues," she said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma