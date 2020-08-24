Amid controversy over a letter by 23 top leaders seeking leadership change and internal reforms, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body, is holding a virtual meeting to discuss the issue.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid controversy over a letter by 23 top leaders seeking leadership change and internal reforms, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body, is holding a virtual meeting to discuss the issue. The meeting started with Congress leader KC Venugopal reading a note by Sonia Gandhi in response to the dissent letter. The Congress interim president offered her resignation and asked the CWC to set in place a process to replace her. However, the meeting turned ugly after her Son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's remarks that the writers of the dissent letter were colluding with the BJP. According to reports, Rahul Gandhi said that the letter was written when the party was facing a political crisis in Rajasthan and her mother was sick. However, Congress soon clarified and said that he didn't say a word of this nature nor alluded to it.

06:00 pm: Sonia Gandhi's tenure as interim Congress president has been extended by six more months. The party will look for her replacement as party chief: Congress Working Committee.

03:30 pm: BJP leader Uma Bharti has said that "Congress is finished" and "Gandhi-Nehru family's existence is in crisis".

02:39 pm: Ahmed Patel has reportedly asked Rahul Gandhi to become the president of the party. As per reports, he has also said that "senior leaders should avoid writing letters".

01:55 pm: Kapil Sibal deletes his tweet in response to Rahul Gandhi's reported "collusion with BJP" remarks. "Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I, therefore, withdraw my tweet," he wrote.

01:30 pm: Amid row over Rahul Gandhi's reported "collusion with BJP" remarks, Congress party has clarified that Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it.

01:15 pm: Ghulam Nabi Azad told the CWC that he will resign if Rahul Gandhi's allegations of his links with the BJP are proven. Ghulam was heavily criticised by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other Gandhi family loyalists.

01:05 pm: Rahul Gandhi reportedly accused the dissent writers of colluding with the BJP. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has objected to his allegations and said that he never made a statement in favour of the BJP in the last 30 years.

01:00 pm: Rahul Gandhi, during CWC meeting, says the letter (to Sonia Gandhi about party leadership) was written at a time when Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis, the right place to discuss what was written in the letter was CWC meeting and not the media: Sources

12:55 pm: Congress leader KC Venugopal has criticised the writers of the dissent letter and asked them why the letter was leaked to the media.

12:45 pm: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has come out in support of Sonia Gandhi. Speaking at the CWC virtual meeting, Singh urged Gandhi to continue as Congress president.

12:30 pm: Sonia Gandhi has reportedly offered to quit as Congress interim president and told the Congress Working Committee to start the process to replace her. She reportedly asked to elect a non-Gandhi chief.

