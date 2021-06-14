Congress is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra that also includes Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In what might trigger a political crisis in the state, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Monday said that the grand old party will contest the assembly election in the state "alone".

"Congress will contest the Maharashtra Assembly Elections alone. I am ready to be the CM face if the high command decides," Patole was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Congress is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra that also includes Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The three parties had formed an 'unlikely' alliance in 2019 after the Sena parted its ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, the three parties have reportedly been struggling with each other with the power share. Patole's statement is also important as Thackeray recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, fueling speculations that Sena might once join hands with the BJP.

Though the BJP has not issued a comment over the Thackeray's meet, Sena MP Sanjay Raut lauded PM Modi recently, calling him the top leader in the saffron party and the country. Speaking to an English news channel, Raut further said that "mahaul" (atmosphere) in the country is changing.

Immediately after this, NCP supremo invited political strategist Prashant Kishor to his house for a lunch that raised eyebrows. However, party leader Nawab Malik clarified that there was discussion on appointing Kishor as a strategist of the NCP.

"There is a need to form a wider alliance of political parties against the BJP ahead of the next general elections. NCP president Sharad Pawar had himself spoken about the need to have a national alliance of all parties to take on the BJP and had said he would try to bring together all such forces," he told news agency PTI.

"Political strategist Prashant Kishor is well-versed with the data and statistics... During their three-hour-long deliberations, this surely has come up for consideration," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma