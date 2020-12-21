West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Vijayvargiya's remarks came hours after Kishor said that he will leave politics if the saffron party manages to cross "double digits" in next year's West Bengal polls.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday took a sly dig at political strategist Prashant Kishor and said that the country will lose a 'master poll strategist' after next year's West Bengal Assembly Elections.

"Given the ongoing BJP tsunami in Bengal; once the new government is formed, the country will have to lose an election strategist," BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in a tweet.

Vijayvargiya's remarks came hours after Kishor said that he will leave politics if the saffron party manages to cross "double digits" in next year's West Bengal polls.

Kishor, who has been roped in by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, also indicated that he will quit Twitter if the BJP performs any better in the state than his prediction.

"For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!" Kishor tweeted.

The war of words between the BJP and Prashant Kishor comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah drew lines for next years West Bengal Assembly Polls with his two-day visit in the state.

During Shah's two-day visit, the BJP stunned the Mamata Banerjee government after a TMC MP and nine MLAs, including political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, joined its camp. Shah also asserted that the saffron party will win over 200 seats in West Bengal and slammed the TMC for the political violence in the state.

The BJP is also buoyed by the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls where it wrested 18 parliamentary constituencies, coming up with its best-ever performance in the state.

Post the historic Lok Sabha showing, the saffron party considers winning upcoming Assembly polls as crucial and wants to send out a strong message to the opposition by winning the state.

