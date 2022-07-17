Couldn't Contact Him: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel On TS Singh Deo's Resignation From Panchayat Department

In an apparent hint that an internal crisis is brewing in Congress in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said he is yet to receive minister TS Singh Deo's resignation from the panchayat department, adding that he learnt about his move through the media.

Speaking about the development, the Chief Minister said he will think about Singh Deo's resignation once he receives it. However, Baghel said Singh Deo is currently incommunicado.

"I have not spoken to him (Singh Deo). I tried to call him last night, but he could not be contacted," Baghel said, but stressed that there is complete coordination in the party, adding that "whatever issue is there, it can be discussed by sitting together".

Singh Deo is locked in a turf war with Baghel. On Saturday, he resigned from Panchayat and Rural development department and claimed that not even a single house was built for homeless people under the Prime Minister housing scheme after Baghel did not allot the funds despite "repeated request".

"Despite my repeated request to you, funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna were not allotted as a result of which houses could not be constructed for 8 lakh people. Providing houses to the homeless poor was a key promise in the poll manifesto. But in the incumbent government, not a single house was built for the homeless and progress of the scheme was nil," he said in his four-page letter.

"As part of a conspiracy, employment assistants under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) were made to stage a strike, in which the role of Assistant Project Officers (Contract) was clearly visible. A committee was constituted by you (Bhupesh Baghel) to fulfil the demands of the protesting MGNREGA employees, even after this the strike was not called off, due to which the wage payment of about 1,250 crores was affected which could support the rural economy," he added.

Singh Deo's resignation comes nearly a year before the assembly elections in the state. It must be noted that several reports are emerging since June last year that Singh Deo is not happy with Baghel and want to become the Chief Minister.

Last year, the Congress high command had also summoned Baghel and Singh Deo to Delhi in a bid to resolve the power tussle. Besides, 54 other party MLAs had also visited Delhi with Baghel in an apparent show of strength on his side.

In the 90-member Chhattisgarh legislative assembly, Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have 71 and 14 MLAs, respectively. Meanwhile, the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC-J) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have three and two MLAs, respectively.