New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A controversy erupted on Sunday afternoon after former Army chief and Union Minister General VK Singh sought help on Twitter for a man who tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad but was unable to find a bed in a hospital.

However, General Singh's tweet sparked controversy after many viewed it as a sign of the poor condition of India's health infrastructure, forcing the Union Minister to delete it and issue a clarification.

The former Army chief, in his clarification, said that his earlier "forwarded" tweet, which was in Hindi, was for the district administration of Ghaziabad to provide medical assistance to a person who has tested coronavirus positive.

"Am amazed at IQ level of trawls and fastest finger channels. Tweet was forward of a tweet to DM and says "please look into this". Forwarded tweet is in hindi. Bed needs have been sorted out by DM and CMO , hence to DM. Suggest correct your understanding," he said in a tweet.

VK Singh's post comes at a time when India has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic that has led an exponential rise in daily cases. Amid this, several COVID-19 patients, especially in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad, are struggling to find appropriate treatment.

Looking at the situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has imposed a statewide Sunday lockdown while a night curfew has been declared in worst-hit in all districts with more than 500 active coronavirus cases.

During the lockdown and night curfew, medical and health-related services and supply of essential goods would continue. A massive campaign of sanitation and sanitization will be carried out during the weekends.

