His accusation for the chief minister didn’t come as a surprise but what he claimed by saying that ‘Coronavirus is gone’ grabbed the limelight.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Accusing Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of imposing unnecessary lockdowns in the state, Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday claimed that the deadly coronavirus has gone and the chief minister is imposing lockdown just to stop BJP from organising rallies.

His accusation for the chief minister didn’t come as a surprise but what he claimed by saying that ‘Coronavirus is gone’ grabbed the limelight.

Addressing a public rally in Hoogly district, the Member of Parliament from Medinipur constituency, claimed that once BJP comes in the State after the Assembly elections, it would take the state on the path of the progress.

"Corona has gone. Mamata Banerjee is acting and imposing lockdown so that BJP can't organise meetings and rallies in the State. No one can stop us," Ghosh said as reported by news agency ANI.

The Bengal BJP chief’s remark came on the day when India recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of over 96,000 new infections, and over 1,200 deaths, taking the overall cases in the country past 45-lakh mark.

Meanwhile, observing that the people of the State believe in BJP he said, "Masses of the State believe in BJP, that's why they are protesting against the present government."

"The TMC had claimed that BJP would be finished in the State in 2019. At the time, I had said that they would see what BJP is made of. They are seeing it now. Mamata Banerjee wanted to become Prime Minister, but she continued to remain Chief Minister," he added while addressing a crowd.

Pointing out that people of the State believe in the BJP, because of the party's hard work, Ghosh said, "We will take the State on the path of progress if we come to power in 2021. Just wait for a few months. The fortune of West Bengal will change to the better. We will fulfil the dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee regarding the transformation of this State to Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal), with your support."

"We will not allow them to loot your money and make properties for themselves. Today, when passing through Singhur, we wonder where is the industry," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan