New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced that his party has made a contribution of Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The chief minister shared the info through his Twitter handle @OfficeofUT and said that his father and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had promised to contribute Rs 1 crore for the temple’s construction. “That amount was deposited on July 27.”

He also shared a letter written to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, the trust overseeing the construction of the temple, on Twitter which said that on his father's appeal, thousands of Shiv Sainiks had taken part in the movement to build temple in Ayodhya and that he too worships Lord Ram.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai said that his party has transferred Rs 1 crore to the temple trust for the construction of Ram Temple The Sena's clarification came amidst reports quoting Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the trust, as saying that no money was received from the Shiv Sena as promised, he said.

The foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Ram temple is scheduled on August 5 for which the trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The amount was transferred in the bank account of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on July 27, the 60th birthday of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai said in a statement.

"We have received confirmation and acknowledgment of the amount transfer from the trustee and treasurer (of the trust)," he said in a statement. "We were surprised at reports of Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj saying that no money has been received from the Shiv Sena," Desai said.

During his visit to Ayodhya in March this year, Thackeray had announced Rs 1 crore from his trust for the construction of a Ram temple. "Today, I want to announce that not from the state government, but from my trust, I offer an amount of Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram Temple here. It is just a smallcontribution from our part," he had said.

(with PTI inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha