New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 3) slammed the opposition for disrupting parliamentary proceedings and insulting the constitution, news agency IANS reported.

"The Prime Minister said that the opposition parties are insulting parliament and the constitution by not allowing parliament to function," a BJP MP was quoted as saying.

Both Houses of Parliament have been witnessing disturbance with the opposition parties, including Congress-led UPA, TMC, Left parties as well as BSP and SAD MPs, raising slogans and holding placards demanding a discussion on Pegasus spyware and farm bills.

The PM also mentioned that the acts of tearing and throwing papers in the House and not apologizing for them is the arrogance of the opposition parties. He has been flagging the issue of disruptions in Parliament for the past two weeks. Furthermore, on Tuesday, he reiterated that BJP MPs should not give in to provocation, but remain present in the House for parliamentary business.

"The Prime Minister said that comments made by a senior MP regarding the passage of Bills is derogatory and an insult to people who elected MP," sources said referring to TMC's Derek O' Brien's 'papri chaat' comment.

"#MASTERSTROKE #Parliament In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill (See shocking chart) Passing legislation or making papri chaat!" Brien had tweeted on August 2.

In addition, Union minister V Muraleedharan mentioned that the PM said July brought in happy news for the nation. “We had ₹1.16 lakh cr GST collection. News from Tokyo Olympics, whether it’s bronze by PV Sindhu or achievements of hockey teams, has also come in July,” he said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a presentation on the state of the economy during the parliamentary party meeting. Sources said she told MPs that the welfare schemes initiated by the government have given relief to the poor who were facing issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the economy has picked up after a drop from June-July.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha