New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Responding to the letter by party colleagues seeking an overhaul within the organisation, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has offered to step down as interim president and make way for the party to choose a new chief.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday could be a stormy affair. This is expected against the backdrop of a growing demand for drastic changes and reform in the Grand Old Party.

Different voices have emerged within the party with one section comprising sitting MPs and former ministers demanding collective leadership, while another group has sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm.

While two dozen Congress leaders including some ex-ministers have written to party president Sonia Gandhi for overhaul of the organizational structure and changes to the leadership, some leaders close to Rahul have also written to the CWC pressing for the Gandhi scion's return as chief.

Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:

Sonia Gandhi has said she will quit her post as the interim president of the Congress Party and that the party should choose a new president.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, party MPs and former Union ministers Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor are among the signatories of the letter.

The letter called for the appointment of a full-time leadership which is active and which can be easily contacted by workers and leaders.

It also called for free and fair organizational polls from the block up to the working committee level.

