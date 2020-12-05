Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said some of the MLAs in Haryana are in touch with the Congress and the no-confidence motion will make things clear.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Amid the raging protest against farm acts, former Haryana Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the grand old party will bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in the state.

Slamming the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in the state over farm acts, Hooda said that he will urge Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya to call a special session of assembly to discuss farmers' issues amid protests.

He also said that some of the MLAs in Haryana are in touch with the Congress and the no-confidence motion will make things clear.

"The no-confidence motion will make clear who stands where. We will get to know who is standing with the farmers and who is playing a double role. We request the governor to convene a special session soon," he said.

Noting that the BJP-JJP government has lost the trust of people in Haryana, the former Chief Minister took a jibe at Khattar and said he should tell where the farmers, who were lathi-charged at Pipli (Kurukshetra), were from.

"Such statements are an insult to the country and the farmers. Farmers are being insulted as Khalistani. The people of Delhi and of the several villages are helping the farmers. Delhi is the capital of the country and everyone can go there and raise their demand in front of the Central government," Hooda said.

"Farmers' protest is beyond caste, religion, region and politics. The agitation is being led by farmers alone; it represents the voice of a common farmer. Congress is only extending support to farmers," Hooda stressed.

The farmers' protest against the newly enacted farm acts has intensified over the last few days. Amid this, the Khattar government has maintained that farmers taking part in the protests are from Punjab and not from Haryana. However, the opposition and several farmers' organisations in the state have slammed Khattar over his stand.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma