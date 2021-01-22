The Central Election Authority of the Congress had earlier submitted a note to interim party President Sonia Gandhi that they were ready for the elections

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Friday decided that there will be an elected Congress President by June 2021. The decision was taken during the Congress Working Committee meeting, chaired by the party interim president Sonia Gandhi. During the meet, the CWC discussed the modalities of the elections.

The Central Election Authority of the Congress had earlier submitted a note to interim party President Sonia Gandhi that they were ready for the elections. The committee after a three and a half-hour meeting authorised incumbent party chief Sonia Gandhi to schedule the internal election after the conclusion of assembly polls in five states.

"The CWC decided that there will be an elected Congress President by June 2021 at any cost," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said. He said the little change of schedule depending on the state elections will be decided soon.

"The CWC discussed the schedule of Congress president's elections in May-end, proposed by its election authority. All CWC members unanimously requested Congress president that the internal elections should not interfere with the assembly elections," he added.

During the meet, an argument reportedly erupted between the two groups in Congress. While senior party leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik and P Chidambaram reportedly asked for immediate organisational polls, several other leaders, who were considered as the Gandhi loyalist, including Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh, AK Antony and Tariq Anwar demanded that the organisational polls should be held after Assembly elections in five states including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Sonia Gandhi took over as the interim Congress president in August 2019 after Rahul Gandhi resigned in the wake of the party's Lok Sabha debacle in May 2019. There have been demands from a section of the Congress leaders for having a full-time and active party president and an organisational overhaul.

The CWC had in its earlier meeting decided to hold organisational elections, following a storm in the party in August last year over a letter to Sonia Gandhi by a group of 23 leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Mukul Wasnik raising these issues.

