Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakt Charan Das on Friday announced that the grand old party has ended its alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after it decided to contest from Kusheshwar Asthan seat in the upcoming by-elections in the state, reported Dainik Jagran.

Das also announced that Congress has ended its alliance with the RJD for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and would contest on all 40 parliamentary seats "on its own strength". He also expressed hopes that Kanhaiya Kumar's decision to join the Congress will strengthen the party in Bihar.

"We're contesting against them it means we've broken off our friendship. If they went to contest on our seats, it means they thought it through. Congress will contest (in Lok Sabha polls) on its own and win 40 Parliamentary seats (from state)," news agency ANI quoted Das as saying.

By-elections would be conducted in Bihar's Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan on October 30 while the counting of votes will take place on November 2. The relationship between Congress and RJD had strained after the latter decided to field candidates against the former on both seats.

The Congress was keen on contesting in Kusheshwar Asthan as it has been a traditional bastion of the party. The grand old party was the runners-up in the previous assembly elections on this seat. However, RJD's contention that the Congress "could not win" the seat did not go well with the latter after which it decided to fight both constituencies in a frantic bid to shed the image of a spent force.

The party has now fielded Atirek Kumar, son of Ashok Ram who had fought on the party ticket in the assembly poll and had finished runner up, in Kusheshwar Asthan. The RJD, on the other hand, has fielded Ganesh Bharti. Meanwhile, the Left parties – CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) – which had contested as part of the five-party Grand Alliance headed by RJD, have announced full support to Lalu Prasad's party.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma