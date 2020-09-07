Days after a dissent letter by top party leaders to Congress president Sonia Gandhi created a storm inside the Congress, a group of expelled party leaders from Uttar Pradesh has written to the interim Congress president, asking her to "rise above the affinity of family."

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after a dissent letter by top party leaders to Congress president Sonia Gandhi created a storm inside the Congress, a group of expelled party leaders from Uttar Pradesh has written to the interim Congress president, asking her to "rise above the affinity of family." The second dissent letter written by nine expelled leaders, including a former MP Santosh Singh, pointed out that there is "confusion and depression" among the ordinary party workers, which needs to cleared by the top leadership.

"Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi built the Congress and the country with democratic values. But it is ironical that, for some time the way in which the party is being run, there is confusion and depression among ordinary party workers," the UP Congress leaders said in their letter.

The expelled leaders opined that Congress should alive, dynamic and strong when the country's democratic values and social fabric is lying scattered.

"Please rise above the affinity for the family, and as per traditions, restore the expression of thoughts, constitutional and democratic values, and run the organisation by establishing communication and mutual trust," the leaders added

The letter has come days after 23 top Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Aazad and Manish Tewari, wrote to Sonia Gandhi, calling for "full-time, visible leadership" and sweeping reforms in the party.

Meanwhile, Congress has appointed senior leader Salman Khurshid as head of a committee tasked to draw up the Congress manifesto ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022. Former UP Congress chief Raj Babbar, ex-minister Jitin Prasad, who had signed the dissent letter, have been ignored and leaders who spoke against them have found a place in the new committees.





