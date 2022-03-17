New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Following the 'demoralising outcome' in the recently concluded assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, the G-23 of Congress on Wednesday stressed adopting a "model of collective and inclusive leadership" to take the grand old party forward and in the right direction.

Issuing a joint statement, the G-23 leaders, who met at the residence of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, said the party also needs to reach out to "like-minded" parties to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the statement, it seems that Congress' top boss Sonia Gandhi was aware of the meeting, which was attended by the likes of Shashi Tharoor, Kapil Sibbal, Mani Shankar Aiyar, and Manish Tiwari.

"We the following members of the Congress Party met to deliberate on the demoralising outcome of the recent results of the Assembly elections and the constant exodus of both our workers and leaders," the statement read.

"We believe that the only way forward is for the Congress to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels."

"In order to oppose the BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress Party. We demand the Congress party to initiate dialogue with other likeminded forces to create a platform to pave the way for a credible alternative for 2024 and the next steps in this regard will be announced soon," it said.

Congress' dismal show continued in the 2022 assembly polls. While it was literally wiped out in Uttar Pradesh, Congress also lost Punjab to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a state which was considered to be its bastion once.

The party's poor run also continued in Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. Later, a Congress Working Committee (CWC) was held after which Sonia Gandhi asked state party chiefs of all five states to resign from their positions.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma