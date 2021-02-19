Reacting upon the manifesto, the BJP lodged a strong protest saying that Congress has never associated itself with 'Indian values' and the party's promise of 'dating destinations' will promote 'Love Jihad'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Country's two main political rivals have again found themselves at the loggerheads after the grand old party, Congress, promised 'dating destination with coffee shops to the youths, students, couples and corporates, in its election manifesto for the upcoming Vadodara Municipal Corporation polls in Gujarat, scheduled to start from February 21.

Congress has also promised English medium schools for each zone and modern schools providing free education. The manifesto termed as “Iconic Vadodara” promise, stated that 'if voted to power, the Congress would develop party halls and other such ground facilities for women organising kitty parties.

Vadodara Congress president Prashant Patel who released the manifesto, said, “The idea behind the promise is to give the weaker section of the society the space to unwind and relax. Those who can afford to go to cafes in the city have their options but what about those youth or persons from the underprivileged section?”

Reacting upon the manifesto, the BJP lodged a strong protest saying that Congress has never associated itself with 'Indian values' and the party's promise of 'dating destinations' will promote 'Love Jihad'. Vadodara BJP president Vijay Shah said, that dating is related to "physical attraction and there is no emotional attraction in dating" and added that the Congress' manifesto will mislead the youth.

"The Congress has never accepted Indian traditions as its own. Dating is a western concept. Western society needs to date because most people don't live with families. They date to share their emotions. In India, especially in Gujarat, where most people live in joint families, there are many people in the family to share their emotions with. There is no requirement for dating here," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"After dating they may also promote alcohol and drugs. There is a community that tries to mislead young Hindu girls. Dating can promote love jihad. We will bring a law against love jihad in the next assembly session," Shah added.

However, Congress' Chandrakant Srivastava defended his party's promises and said that society has to change with the times. "Every coin has two sides. Every manifesto presents an ideology. People will always find problems with everything. But we have to work for what is best for most people. We must change with the times," said Srivastava.

Six cities in Gujarat -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar-- are going for civic body elections on February 21.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan