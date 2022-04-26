New Delhi/ Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Following a drubbing at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab assembly elections 2022, the Congress Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday recommended the suspension of its former state chief Sunil Jakhar for two years and his removal from all party posts. However, the final decision will likely be taken by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Besides, the committee also recommended the removal of Kerala leader KV Thomas from all party positions for anti-party activities. It also recommended the suspension of five party MLAs in Meghalaya for supporting the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA).

Tuesday's meeting was chaired by senior party leaders AK Antony, Tariq Anwar, JP Aggarwal, and G Parameswar. Ambika Soni, a member of the committee, did not attend the meeting.

Talking about Jakhar, the 68-year-old had criticised Charanjit Singh Channi and blamed the former Punjab Chief Minister for Congress' dismal performance at the 2022 assembly polls. Earlier, he had also claimed that most of the Punjab MLAs wanted him to become the Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the party following a row with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

For his remarks, Jakhar was issued a show-cause notice by the Congress top brass. However, Jakhar had expressed disappointment over the party's action, saying he is "angry and upset" with the Congress Disciplinary Committee.

"For years, I have acted as a disciplined worker of the Congress party," he told news agency ANI over the phone ahead of the meeting.

Congress got a drubbing at the hands of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP in the recently concluded assembly elections in the state. The grand old party managed to win just 18 seats in Punjab, which was considered to be its bastion. The AAP, on the other hand, sealed a historic win, bagging 92 seats in the 117-member legislative assembly.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma