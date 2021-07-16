Speaking at an online event, Rahul stressed on bringing "fearless leaders" in Congress as he urged the party workers to fight BJP's strategy of "fake news".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at dissenters -- Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada -- and said that those who are afraid of the reality and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are free to leave the grand old party.

Speaking at an online event, Rahul stressed on bringing "fearless leaders" in Congress as he urged the party workers to fight BJP's strategy of "fake news". Rahul was particularly aggressive towards Scindia and said that he "joined the RSS to save his house".

"There're many fearless people, who are not in Congress. They should be brought in and the Congressmen who are afraid of (BJP) should be shown the exit door. We don't need those who believe in RSS ideology. We need fearless people," Rahul was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Several Congress leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada, have left the Congress over the last couple of years amid differences with the top party leadership.

Scindia, who was recently inducted into the Modi Cabinet, had left Congress in March last year. His exist led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh after several MLAs resigned from the party. Similarly, Prasada joined the BJP in June this year, boosting the saffron party camp ahead of the crucial assembly election in Uttar Pradesh next year.

Though Rahul has said that "scared leaders" can leave Congress, top party leaders, including Kapil Sibal, have expressed their concerns over the mass exodus of workers and fear that it will affect the grand old party in the long run.

"I am sure leadership knows what the problems are and I hope the leadership listens because nothing survives without listening, no corporate structure can survive without listening and so is with politics. If you don’t listen, you will face bad days," Sibal, a G-23 leader, had said earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma