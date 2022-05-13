Udaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: The Congress is all set to start its three-day brainstorming session -- 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' -- from today which will continue till Sunday. Almost all the leaders of the grand old party are scheduled to attend the brainstorming conclave, which will take place in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupehs Baghel and others have reached the "city of lakes" -- Udaipur -- to attend the Chintan Shivir.

Ahead of the start of the Shivir, the Congress has asserted that it was the principal opposition party but was conscious of its "shortcomings" and was ready to "transform" itself by working on its ideology and organisation. The party said it would introspect in the next three days to embark on a new direction by confronting various challenges and paving the way for the country's bright future.

The three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' is being held against the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party which has seen a sharp decline in the last seven years. The Shivir will focus on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges.

What's on Agenda:

- The conclave is also aimed at deliberating on challenges facing the country such as the "freefall of the economy", increasing inequality of wealth, price rise of essential commodities, and the "deep-rooted conspiracy" to hand over the farming sector to a select group of private corporates.

- The Congress has chosen six subjects -- political, social justice and empowerment, economy, Congress organisation, Kisan and Khet Mazdoor -- and constituted groups to examine and submit their primary reports on actionable for the same.

- The Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir will emphasize on discussions over ‘communal polarization’, farmers’ issues and strengthening the party for the upcoming elections.

- The conclave will also witness discussions on Centre-State relationship, situation of the northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir issue.

- Public sector disinvestment, rising inflation, minority issues, women’s issues New Education Policy and rising unemployment will also be discussed in the conclave.

- The Agriculture Committee will discuss the legalisation of MSP, loan waiver and the wheat price issue in the Chintan Shivir.

- On the part of the organisation committee, the national, state, district and block level reforms will be discussed but most importantly, the “One Family One Ticket” strategy is also on the agenda for discussion.

- The focus of Chintan Shivir will be formulating an action plan for the party, and steps to be taken to strengthen the organisation.

