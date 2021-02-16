Kumar, who was elected from the Kamaraj Nagar constituency in 2019 bypoll, is the fourth Congress lawmaker to quit the party ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Puducherry on Wednesday to kick-start the Congress poll campaign.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: In yet another setback for the ruling Congress party in Puducherry ahead of the elections, another party MLA, A John Kumar, a close confidant of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, has resigned from his post on Tuesday, reducing the ruling Congress into a minority.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan