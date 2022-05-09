New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday will hold its key meeting at its AICC headquarters to deliberate on the agenda for Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) that will be held later this week in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

During the CWC meeting, the grand old party will also finalise the proposals of the six panels that were formed last month to discuss the current political and economical situations of India as it tries to revive itself ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The importance of the brainstorming session is immense. While it is aimed to revitalise the party and discuss the political line, a number of social and economic issues will also come up for debate and there is a scope of mid-course corrections to take on the BJP," Hindustan Times quoted a senior Congress leader as saying.

Congress is in a desperate situation after it was washed out in recently concluded assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. Therefore, the party has decided to hold its Chintan Shivir from May 13 to 15.

Sources, quoted by news agency IANS, said the Congress leaders will also discuss forming alliances at its Chintan Shivir, just like it did in 2004 which paved the way for it to form the government at the Centre.

Suggestions made by Prashant Kishor, who is commonly known as PK, will also be discussed. Talks between Kishor and Congress failed earlier this month after the election strategist refused the party's offer to join its "Empowered Action Group" for the 2024 general elections.

Kishor, according to news agency ANI, has suggested that Congress should fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha, but should form alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. The party, as per Kishor, should only focus on 370 Lok Sabha seats for the 2024 polls.

However, here regional parties will likely cause problems for Congress. In Telangana, Rahul Gandhi has clearly said that it will not ally with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, the will YSR Congress will go solo in the polls.

In Tamil Nadu, Congress has an alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), while it is part of the government in Maharashtra, which also includes the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has clearly mentioned that it will not play a second fiddle to Congress at the national level.

"The real problem is regional parties which are eating into Congress votes while the BJP is strengthening its vote base socially and through social sector schemes which played a key role in recent electoral wins," IANS quoted a leader who recently left the Congress to join the BJP.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma