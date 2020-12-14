Nath has said that he is "ready to take some rest", fueling speculations that he might retire from politics.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday hinted that he might retire from politics and said that he is "ready to stay at home".

"I am ready to take some rest. I have no ambitions or any greed for any post. I have achieved a lot already," Kamal Nath said at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.

Nath, who served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh twice, has been under constant pressure, especially after Congress' dismal performance in the Madhya Pradesh bypoll. He currently holds the Congress state president and Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

Earlier, Congress' Sehore Harpal Singh Thakur had said that the Madhya Pradesh bypolls were fought under the leadership of Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh and they should "now pave the way for younger leaders".

"The then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had set an example by quitting from his post after the loss in 2019. So Kamal Nath should resign from both the post of president and leader of the opposition and take responsibility for the party’s poor performance," he had said in video message.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma