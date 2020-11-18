Slamming Kapil Sibal for his remarks, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that speaking without doing anything doesn't mean introspection.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The infighting and leadership crisis in the Congress is wide open with Adhir Ranjan Chaowdhury now joining the list of party leaders hitting out at Kapil Sibal over his "introspection" remark.

Slamming Sibal for his remarks over the Congress' dismal performance in the Bihar polls and by-elections, Chowdhury has said that speaking without doing anything doesn't mean introspection.

"Kapil Sibal spoke about this even earlier. He seems to be very concerned about the Congress party and the need for introspection. But we didn't see his face in elections in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, or Gujarat," Chowdhury told reporters on Tuesday.

"Had Kapil Sibal gone to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, he could have proved that what he is saying is correct and that he strengthened the position of Congress. Mere talk will achieve nothing. Speaking without doing anything doesn't mean introspection," Chowdhury said.

NDTV quoted Chowdhury lashing out at Sibal and asking him to join another party or start a new one instead of indulging in "embarrassing activities".

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had targeted Sibal saying the former union minister should not have mentioned the party's "internal issue in the media" and added that this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country.

Sibal had, in an interview with a leading daily newspaper, advocated the need for introspection within the party in light of the results of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and the Madhya Pradesh by-polls.

In his interview, Sibal had said that he was forced to go public with his views as there was no dialogue or effort for one by the party's leadership. Sibal had said that people in Bihar and where by-polls were held do not consider Congress to be "an effective alternative"

His statements, which came in wake of the party's dismal performance in the Bihar Assembly polls as well as the string of bypolls in various states, are being viewed as an apparent attack on team Rahul Gandhi whose handpicked team was involved in the election process.

He also expressed unhappiness that no senior party leader had spoken on the Bihar results. Only a few Congress leaders have spoken out after the Bihar results in which the party was found to be the weakest link in the opposition combine. It won only 19 seats of the 70 it contested. It also lost the bypolls where it was in direct contest with the BJP.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta