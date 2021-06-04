Punjab Political Crisis: Captain Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been engaged in a bitter war of words over the past few days with the latter attacking the former over an SIT report on the sacrilege issue in Punjab.

Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Months before the beginning of the assembly elections in Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday met the three-member panel -- Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat and JP Aggarwal -- set up by Sonia Gandhi to resolve the infighting among the party's state unit.

"It was an internal discussion and so I will not divulge about it. [Punjab Assembly] elections are due in the next six months. We all are getting ready to face it," Captain Singh said after his meet.

Captain Singh and his former cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu have been engaged in a bitter war of words over the past few days with the latter attacking the former over an SIT report on the sacrilege issue in Punjab.

Sidhu, who switched over to Congress from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017, has been constantly attacking Captain Singh. He also met the three-member panel of the Congress on Tuesday and said that he has conveyed the truth of Punjab to the high command in a "loud voice".

"I have come at the call of the high command... I have conveyed the voice of the people of Punjab. My stand was, is and will be the same. The democratic power of the people of Punjab, the power of tax should go back to those people. I have come by publishing the truth. Truth is tortured, not defeated," he said said.

Congress leaders, as per news agency ANI, fear that the issue between Captain Singh and Sidhu must be resolved quickly otherwise it could have an impact at next year's assembly election in Punjab.

Reports suggest that the Punjab cabinet might also see some changes by the weekend or early next week with Sidhu getting elevated as deputy chief minister of the state.

Quoting sources, news agency PTI has reported that the top leadership of the Congress is also working to replace Sunil Jhakar as the state party chief, a post which Sidhu has been eyeing for long. Jakhar has completed his tenure but has been asked to continue as the state unit chief by the Congress high command.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma