New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended an all-MP meet of the BJP at the Parliament ahead of the start of the proceedings of the Parliament's Monsoon Session on day 2. During the meet, PM Modi told the parliamentarians that the COVID pandemic is not an issue of politics but a humanitarian matter for the government.

Briefing about the BJP's parliamentary meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Prime Minister said the COVID pandemic is not an issue of politics but a humanitarian matter for us. After 100 years, this type of pandemic has come on Earth. 100 years back people died of starvation. But it is the first time when the huge population gets ration and not even a single person sleeps hungry. We did it as our responsibility and not a favour to any."

The Prime Minister also blasted the opposition parties, especially Congress, over their attitude amid the ongoing pandemic and to their aim to disrupt the proceedings of the Parliament over important issues.

"Especially Congress thinks power is their right and they work according to this mindset. PM wants discussions in Parliament to be fruitful, Congress is showing most irresponsible behaviour by disrupting the Houses. Be it vaccines or poor welfare schemes, MPs have been asked to ensure this. 41 crores have been vaccinated. PM Modi has also expressed concern that even in Delhi frontline warriors haven't been vaccinated," Joshi added.

"Congress still has sense of entitlement that it has ruled the country for 60 years and it is because of this that they haven't been able to digest the fact that people have chosen us. As an opposition, they should take up issues of people's welfare strongly which they aren't doing," the Prime Minister was quoted as saying.

"The Congress does not care about its sliding mandate. It is declining everywhere but still it is more concerned about us than itself", the PM added.

As per PTI sources, PM Modi asked BJP MPs to be effectively counter the allegations of the opposition about the government's Covid response and the availability of vaccines. He also told the MPs that considering the anticipation of a third wave of the Covid pandemic, they should prepare and be ready to put boots on the ground.

On the Pegasus Project media report, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "there is no iota of link between government and Pegasus issue. Still, if they (Opposition) want to raise the issue through proper procedure, let them raise it. IT Minister has already issued a statement on the issue."

The parliamentary party meeting of BJP was held on Tuesday before the commencement of proceedings on the second day of the monsoon session. The meeting was attended by all MPs of the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting was held adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

