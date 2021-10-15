New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the political turmoil in the Punjab Congress unit, an announcement on Navjot Singh Sidhu's future as the Punjab Congress Chief is likely to be made today. According to senior Congress leader and AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, Sidhu will continue to serve the party as the Punjab Congress chief and will set up an organisational structure in the state and a decision on the same shall be announced on Friday.

Rawat's assurance on Sidhu's future as PPCC chief came after his meeting with Sidhu and party general secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi to discuss organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Congress.

"Navjot Sidhu has clearly stated that the decision of the Congress President will be acceptable to him. The instructions are clear that Navjot Sidhu should work as Punjab Congress President and set up the organisational structure. An announcement will be made tomorrow," Rawat said after an hours-long meeting.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu, in a climbdown from his earlier threats to the party high command, after the meet said that he has full faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership and he will abide by any decision made by her. Sidhu said that he kept his concerns pertaining to the state before the party high command and he will follow their directions.

"I expressed my concerns regarding Punjab and Punjab Congress to party high-command. I've full faith in Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka ji and Rahul ji. Whatever decision they'll take, it'll be for the betterment of Congress and Punjab. I always consider them supreme and will follow every direction given by them," said Sidhu.

During the meeting, the Punjab Congress leader raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken by the leadership on which actions are pending. These include action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia. Sidhu has recently raised objections over the appointment of the new Punjab Police chief and the advocate general.

Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on September 28. He was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab. But his resignation was not accepted by the party. According to sources in the party, the high command is not happy with the resignation of Sidhu and no such meeting with central leadership happened after his resignation.

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress as a minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts. This came as a big blow to the Congress that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan