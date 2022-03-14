New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Congress on Sunday held a high-level meeting at its Delhi headerquarters to delibrate over and decide the next course of action following its dismal performance in the 2022 Assembly Polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

However, contrary to the assumptions and media reports that called for fixing the blame of polls debacle on the party high command, mainly the Gandhis, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) decided that the baton of the Grand Old Party will remain with Sonia Gandhi. The all-powerful CWC also said that Sonia Gandhi showed readiness to "make any and every sacrifice" for the party.

"The party accepts that due to shortcomings in our strategy, we could not effectively expose the misrule of BJP State Governments in four States and overcome the anti-incumbency in the state of Punjab in a short time after effecting a change of leadership," said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal after the meeting.

"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges," he added.

However, Congress' decision to stick with the Gandhis has once again raised the question of what's really wrong with the party and what does it lack. In Uttar Pradesh, the party continued to perform miserably, winning only two seats.

In Punjab, where Congress was in power, it won just 18 seats with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweeping the elections. In Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, Congress bagged 19, 5, and 11 seats, respectively.

In Punjab, the party's miserable performance could be blamed on the infighting between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh, which led to exit of the later from Congress. In Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, experts might argue that the Congress was never strong enough to challenge the BJP.

However, in Uttar Pradesh, the party's performance has turned the spotlight on Priyanka Gandhi and her political future. Over the past few months, political experts had hoped that Priyanka might emerge as the next Congress president as Rahul Gandhi was not interested in that position.

Priyanka had also organised over 200 rallies and public programmes in Uttar Pradesh, but she failed to convert this into votes. However, many in Congress argue that Priyanka had the difficult task of rebuilding Congress in Uttar Pradesh, adding that she will continue to strengthen the party in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"It is very disheartening that we have come to 2 per cent vote share in a state we ruled for several years but Priyanka should continue her work on the ground and focus on the state. She should make Lucknow as her base and stay here rather than making episodic visits ahead of elections," The Indian Express quoted a senior Congress leader as saying.

Can Congress rebuild itself?

Experts argue that if the BJP was able to rebuild itself after getting just two seats in 1984, then why cannot the Congress do it. However, those who have left Congress in recent past claim that the party has no vision.

For instance, 47-year-old Jitin Prasada, who quit Congress to join BJP ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections, was reportedly "increasingly unhappy" with how things were being handled in the state.

"He told us that he was hardly consulted for UP [Uttar Pradesh] matters and what irked him was the change of guard in the Shahjahanpur district Congress unit without his knowledge," Hindustan Times quoted Congress insiders as saying.

"He would often allege that former SP (Samajwadi Party) leaders who joined the Congress in Shahjahanpur were given more importance than people who served the party for years," they said.

Ashwani Kumar, who left the party just before the Punjab elections, was also upset with Congress. In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Kumar said he can best serve national causes outside the party fold.

"Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party-fold," he said.

"While paying my respectable regards, I thank you for the consideration extended to me in the past and wish you good health in the years ahead," he further said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma