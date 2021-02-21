Puducherry Political Crisis: Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan on Sunday resigned from his post ahead of Monday's floor test in the legislative assembly.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The political crisis for the Congress in Puducherry deepened on Sunday after another party MLA K Lakshminarayanan resigned from his post ahead of the floor test in the legislative assembly on February 22.

While submitting his resignation to Speaker VP Sivakozhundu, Lakshminarayanan said that he is upset over not getting "recognition" in the Congress which is why he is resigning from the party, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and NR Congress have approached him.

"I wasn't made a minister even though I am a senior leader. The ruling Congress has been reduced to a minority and I can't be fully blamed for the crisis. I will make the next move after consulting my supporters," he said while speaking to an English news channel.

Lakshminarayanan's resignation has brought the V Narayanasamy-led Congress tally to 13 in the 33-member house which has five vacancies.

Before Lakshminarayanan, A John Kumar had resigned from his position, bringing the Congress in minority, following which a floor test was ordered by Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday.

Since January, the Congress has been facing consistent problems in Puducherry as three MLAs -- A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan and Malladi Krishna Rao -- had submitted their resignations while another party leader -- N Dhanavelou -- was disqualified for alleged anti-party activities.

Narayanasamy has accused the BJP government in the Centre of trying to topple his government with the help of opposition AINRC and AIADMK and asserted that the ruling Congress would overcome all such designs.

On Friday, he also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he was functioning like "an autocrat". He said that it had been the "practice and design" of the Modi government to disturb Congress governments in states like Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and now in Puducherry.

"We will overcome all such designs and we have faced successfully all attempts of the Centre to rock the boat in Puducherry in association with the AIADMK and the AINRC in Puducherry," Narayanasamy said on Friday.

