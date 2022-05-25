New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: There seems a no end to the miseries of Congress given the ever-increasing defections in the grand old party. Several Congress big-wigs have either left the party or have joined the G23, the group of dissenting leaders within the party. Leaders including Sunil Jakhar, Captain Amarinder Singh, RPN Singh and Ashwani Kumar among others have left the party this year only. And the list just does not end here, in the last 3 years, the Congress party has seen some of the most loyal aides of Gandhis and veterans leaving the party citing some sort of similar reasons for not getting enough acknowledgement from the top leadership.

Now today, another veteran leader, Kapil Sibal, announced that he has resigned from the Congress after being a part of the grand old party for over 30 years. Sibal, a renowned lawyer by profession was the party's Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh and was also a Union Minister during both terms of the UPA government, filed his nomination papers for the ongoing Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh with support from Samajwadi Party. Kapil Sibal's exit from the Congress has again sparked worries in the Congress, which is desperately trying to put its house in order and take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

Here's a look at 5 big resignations from the Congress party this year:

Kapil Sibal: The lawyer-politician on Wednesday announced that he had resigned from the Congress last week and he is not a Congress veteran now. Sibal, whose exit is another jolt for the electorally battered Congress, said his ideology is related to the party he has been with for three decades. A prominent member of the G23, which had sought an organisational overhaul in the Congress, Sibal's tenure as Congress' Rajya Sabha MP ends in July. Sibal's relationship with Congress reached an all-time low after he questioned the top leadership and demanded an overhaul. He also said that the Congress leadership is in cuckoo land after the party's 3-day brainstorming session -- Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir -- in Udaipur last week.

Hardik Patel: Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel last week resigned as the Gujarat Congress working president and from the party's primary membership. Patel, who had joined Congress in 2019, claimed that the Congress "only played to the role of a roadblock" over certain key issues in the country and was "merely reduced to opposing everything". Without taking any name, he said in the letter that whenever he raised issues of the people of Gujarat, senior Congress leaders were busy checking messages on their mobile phones, and some leaders were enjoying themselves abroad when the party and the country needed them. Patel had for some time been critical of Congress and recently praised the BJP.

Sunil Jakhar: Another Congress veteran and former state unit chief of Punjab, Sunil Jakhar, earlier this month resigned from the party and joined the BJP. The former Lok Sabha member, Jakhar was removed from all party posts by the Congress disciplinary committee following allegations of anti-party activities by certain Punjab unit leaders against him. He also lashed out at former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, saying that he was "not an asset" as portrayed by the party leadership. He also lashed out at veteran Congress leader Ambika Soni for her statement on the "repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab". Jakhar also held Soni's statement as one of the reasons for the Congress' drubbing in the Punjab assembly polls earlier this year.

RPN Singh: Months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, former Union Minister and a senior Congress leader RPN Singh resigned from the party and switched his side to BJP. Singh was the Congress’s Jharkhand in charge but had reportedly been pushed to the margins in the party, having fallen out of favour with the Gandhis. As per Congress insiders, he was upset with the party leadership over his close associates being denied party tickets for the Uttar Pradesh polls. After his resignation, RPN Singh had said that the Congress party is no longer what it used to be.

Amarinder Singh: Army veteran and former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, also left the Congress just ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls. His resignation came after months of bickering with then Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. He had also levelled serious allegations of involvement in land mining against ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and some other Congress leaders. "When the Congress chief had told me (over five years ago) to check how Sidhu was, I had said this man is absolutely unfit to be a member of the Congress party. Yet they went ahead and inducted him," he had said, as quoted by PTI.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan