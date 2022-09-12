Congress And BJP's Latest War Of Words Is Over 'Burning RSS Khaki Shorts' | Who Said What

A heated debate erupted on Twitter between the Congress and BJP leader Tejasvi Surya after the Congress targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by tweeting a picture of the RSS uniform on fire from its official Twitter handle. A massive political squabble erupted amidst the Bharat Jodo Yatra after the "Grand Old Party" tweeted the photo from its official Twitter handle.

To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS.



Step by step, we will reach our goal.#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MuoDZuCHJ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2022

"We are taking a step by step towards the goal of freeing the country from the atmosphere of hatred and completing the damage done by the RSS-BJP." "Step by step, we will reach our goal," he added.

Responding to Congress' tweet, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya hit back at the grand old party and termed the image as a representation of congress politics.



"The picture is symbolic of Congress politics – of lighting fires in the country. Fires they lit in the past has burnt them in most of India. The remaining embers in Rajasthan and Chattisgrah will also reduce to ashes very soon. Save this tweet."



The BJP MP, in one of his other tweets, blamed the Congress party for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the 2022 Godhra train burning case.



"Congress fire burnt Delhi in 1984. It’s ecosystem burnt alive 59 karsevaks in Godhra in 2002. They have again given their ecosystem a call for violence. With Rahul Gandhi ‘fighting against Indian State’, Congress ceases to be political party with faith in constitutional means", Surya’s tweet read.

With Rahul Gandhi ‘fighting against Indian State’, Congress ceases to be political party with faith in constitutional means. https://t.co/28qbFvKkbI — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 12, 2022

The Saffron Party's National Spokesperson, Sambit Patra, asked Congress to take down the picture immediately. He also said that this is not the first time Congress has done so. He also questioned Rahul Gandhi, if he wanted violence in this country.

"It's not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Bharat Todo' and 'Aag Lagao Yatra'. This is not the first time Congress Party has done so. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately", BJP's Sambit Patra said.