Sundar, who a Congress national spokesperson, resigned from the party against what she called some leaders 'dictating terms' and 'suppressing' her.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar on Monday resigned from the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi. She joined the BJP in the presence of the party's Tamil Nadu unit president, Dr L Murugan, party leader CT Ravi and spokesperson Sambit Patra.

"My expectation from BJP isn't about what party is going to do for me,but about what party is going to do for ppl of the country. When you've 128 cr ppl actually believing in 1 man and that's our PM, I think they're doing something absolutely right," she said after joining the BJP.

Sundar, who a Congress national spokesperson, resigned from the party against what she called some leaders 'dictating terms' and 'suppressing' her. In a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, she said, "few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely are being pushed and suppressed".

Delhi: Khushboo Sundar joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



She had resigned from Congress earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Q6VBlFD6tM — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the Congress has accused the actor of lacking "ideological commitment", and said her quitting the organisation would have no impact on Tamil Nadu politics. AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said she has been criticising the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi till a week ago. Joining BJP which she had been criticising, for some positions suggests that Kushboo has no ideological commitment, he said amid reports that she would embrace the J P Nadda-led party. "It is unfortunate that she is doing this. It will not have any impact on Tamil Nadu politics," Rao told P T I.

The Congress is reorganising and overhauling the outfit in Tamil Nadu and preparing for Assembly elections, slated next year, he said.

"We will not be sidetracked from that, by all these issues (Kushboo leaving the party)," Rao said. Kushboo''s decision would have no impact on the ground in Tamil Nadu, he said, adding, media may play up the issue for a couple of days since she is an actor and the matter would then die down."It will have no impact, zero impact", he said. The BJP would not gain by her entry as there is a "big anti-BJP feeling" in Tamil Nadu, Rao alleged.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha