Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The protesting Karnataka Congress leaders spent their Thursday night inside the state legislative assembly and council demanding the sacking of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and also that he be booked for sedition regarding his statement about the national flag. Morning visuals from the assembly showed Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, LoP Siddaramaiah and other Congress legislators waking up.

Bengaluru: Morning visuals from Karnataka Assembly after Congress MLAs, including LoP Siddaramaiah & Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, protest overnight demanding State Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation over his saffron flag remark pic.twitter.com/M4emNP1jx3 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

This comes as Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday accused Congress of violating the flag code in the Assembly. The Chief Minister charged that Congress failed to act as a responsible Opposition party in the Karnataka Assembly. His remarks come after Congress leaders held a protest in the Assembly holding the national flag on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of state Minister K S Eshwarappa whose purported claims of hoisting the saffron flag at the Red Fort sparked controversy in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, speaking to reporters outside the assembly, LoP Siddaramaiah, accusing BJP and Sangh Parivar of disrespecting the national flag, said the Congress has decided to stage 'day-and-night' protests, to take the issue to a "logical end".

Noting that the Governor, who is the constitutional head, should have intervened and given instructions for Eshwarappa's dismissal, as his comments amount to treason, he said, "The Chief Minister is also not taking action against Eshwarappa, the RSS is implementing its hidden agenda through Eshwarappa."

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Congress MLAs protest overnight in Karnataka Assembly demanding State Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation over his saffron flag remark



(Video source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/tgA2wwTQuG — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa said there is no question of him resigning for any reason, and he is a patriot who had gone to jail during the Emergency period. "Let them protest, I won't budge," he said, and demanded that state Congress chief D K Shivakumar resign, accusing him and his party of 'misusing' the national flag for protests.

Recently, Eshwarappa had claimed 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag) may become the national flag some time in the future and the same may be hoisted on the Red Fort then. He however had said the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

Terming the stand taken by Congress leaders as anti-people, Chief Minister Bommai said, earlier too overnight protests have taken place in the assembly, but they were on issues concerning people, farmers and interest of the state, but this is a protest by misinterpreting a statement.

Earlier, as soon as the Assembly met for the day on Thursday, Congress members trooped into the well of the House to mark their protest. After the House paid tributes to former MLA Mallur Ananda Rao, who died on February 14, Speaker Kageri took up the Question Hour, and Congress members began shouting slogans demanding action against Eshwarappa, calling him "Desha Drohi" (traitor).

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan