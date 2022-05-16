Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: All is not well between the Gandhis and the senior leadership of the Congress became evident on Monday once again after Rahul Gandhi criticised "some leaders", alleging they slip into "depression" in the battle against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rahul, 51, made the remarks during the conclusion of Congress' three-day brainstorming session Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

"Senior leaders showed us the direction and there is a lot of clarity where the Congress party has to go in terms of policy, thinking, political position," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"I want to tell all Congress workers and leaders that you don't need to be scared. This country believes in truth. I'm with you for the rest of my life. And I'm going to fight this fight with you," he added.

However, Rahul's remark didn't go well with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who on Monday took a jibe at the former Congress chief, saying it is he who send people into depression with his attacks based on facts and truth.

"I talk outspokenly, on the basis of truth. I keep attacking. It could be that those whom I attack can go into depression, not me... as I do politics with full confidence," he told ANI.

#WATCH | I talk outspokenly, on the basis of truth. I keep attacking. It could be that those whom I attack can go into depression, not me...as I do politics with full confidence: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Rahul Gandhi's 'senior party leaders, workers go into depression' remark pic.twitter.com/FBohvUgdrt — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 16, 2022

It must be mentioned that Gehlot has been a strong supporter of Gandhis in Congress. However, he has been facing the wrath of party leaders, especially Sachin Pilot, who had revolted against him, leading to a crisis in the state.

Although Gehlot survived the political crisis, thanks to the support from Rahul and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he has been under constant pressure from Pilot, who reportedly wants the Chief Minister's chair for himself.

Last month, Pilot also met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and reportedly demanded a leadership change in Rajasthan ahead of the 2023 assembly polls. Following Pilot's meet, it was speculated that a cabinet rejig might soon happen in Rajasthan to avoid another political crisis in the state.

However, Gehlot then had dismissed reports of a cabinet rejig but said his resignation is 'permanently present' with Sonia.

"My resignation is permanently present with Sonia Gandhi, so there is no point in repeatedly asking if the Chief Minister is going to change. The Chief Minister will change when it has to be changed and no one will get to know anything about it," Gehlot had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma