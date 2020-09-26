Chouhan's dig at the Congress came a day after the Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Taking a subtle jibe on the Congress party, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday urged the people of the country to completely sanitise and clean hands, referring to the symbol of Congress party, while voting in different elections scheduled to take place in various parts of the country.

"My dear friends, elections are going to be held in many places across the country including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka. We have to take full care of the Election Commission's guidelines in view of the coronavirus period. The 'hand' has to be completely sanitised and cleaned", Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted in Hindi on Saturday.

Chouhan's dig at the Congress came a day after the Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. As per the schedule announced by ECI, the elections in Bihar will be conducted in three phases.

Voting for the first phase will be held on October 28, while for the second phase, the voters in Bihar will cast their votes on November 3. The voting for the third will be conducted on November 7, and the results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, will be announced on November 10, the Election Commission said on Friday.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, on Friday, also announced that the ECI will be announcing the dates for by-polls to be conducted in various states on September 29.

However, the ECI did not announce the dates for by-polls in Madhya Pradesh. A total of 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be witnessing by-polls this year.

Meanwhile, the ECI also announced several guidelines for the voters for all upcoming polls and by-polls in the country, including the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

According to the guidelines, COVID-19 patients who are quarantined will be able to cast their votes on the last day of polls, at their respective polling stations. The ECI has also increased the polling time by 1 hour. Now the voting will end at 6 pm instead of regular 5 pm. Use of face masks and hand sanitisers have been made mandatory while voting.

Posted By: Talib Khan